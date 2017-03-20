Vehicle fire shuts part of I-40

Subscribe Register Login

Monday, March 20, 2017, 2:02 p.m.

By Arkansas Online

This article was published today at 2:01 p.m.

Part of Interstate 40 in east Arkansas is shut down because of a vehicle fire, officials said.

The Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department said shortly before 2 p.m. that the westbound highway was closed between mile markers 281 and 284. That stretch is east of West Memphis.

There was no immediate indication when the highway was expected to reopen, or whether anyone was injured.

The Arkansas Online live traffic map at 2 p.m. showed traffic backed up from the area onto the bridge over the Mississippi River.

