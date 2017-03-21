Home / Latest News /
1 Arkansas city's Board of Directors bans the chaining of dogs
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 10:35 a.m.
TEXARKANA — Texarkana has passed an ordinance banning the chaining of dogs.
The Texarkana Gazette reported that the city Board of Directors voted 6-1 to adopt an ordinance that will change how dogs may be tied within city limits.
The ordinance says dogs can't be chained to stationary objects but may be restrained with a "trolley" or pulley system that allows more freedom of movement. It takes effect next month.
Ward 2 Director Laney Harris voted against the ordinance. He has been critical of the new law because it'll allow animal control officers to seize a chained dog without a court warrant after a warning and a 10-day waiting period.
Texarkana Animal Care and Adoption Center director Charles Lokey said he was pleased with the board's decision and that it's a step forward for Texarkana.
Kharma says... March 21, 2017 at 12:21 p.m.
Excellent. Lowlifes that cannot take care of animals properly shouldn't have them. It would as well be appropriate to chain the noncompliant owners all day to an immovable object, and then poll them to find out what they think about the experience.
