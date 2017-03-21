2 robberies reported in same day at Little Rock McDonald's next to state police building

Authorities on Monday investigated a pair of unrelated robberies at a Little Rock McDonald's off Geyer Springs Road near Arkansas State Police headquarters, including one case in which a woman was cut with a knife, police reports show.

In the first case, a robber pointed a gun at the manager shortly after 2:20 a.m. and demanded he open the safe, according to a Little Rock Police Department report. The manager told the assailant the safe was already open, and the gunman and an accomplice then made off with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.

Officers searched the area but didn't make an arrest.

About 14 hours later, officers responded after 4 p.m. to the same McDonald's to investigate a reported armed robbery outside the business.

Two women at the scene said a woman approached them and asked for money before pulling out a knife and demanding cash, according to a report filed in that case.

After getting a wallet from one woman, the robber demanded that victim's purse and then cut her on the hand when she grasped it to prevent it from being taken, the report said. Nothing was taken from the other woman.

Arkansas State Police a short time later arrested 49-year-old Kathy Kumpe about two blocks away, the report said. The victims identified Kumpe as the assailant, the report said.

Kumpe, of Little Rock, was booked into the Pulaski County jail on multiple charges, including two counts of aggravated robbery, second-degree battery and theft of property. She remained in jail Tuesday morning with bail not yet set.

The victim's injury was described in the report as a small cut. She refused medical attention at the scene.

The McDonald's is located at 8011 Geyer Springs Road, which is just south of Interstate 30 and just west of the state police facility.