4 taken to hospital after head-on crash involving Arkansas garbage truck, police say

Four people were injured in a head-on collision involving a garbage truck in northeast Arkansas, according to police.

In a report, the Jonesboro Police Department said it responded around 10:40 a.m. Tuesday to an accident at Old Greensboro Road near Pleasant View Drive in Jonesboro.

Authorities say the driver of the garbage truck, Joseph Chase, 42, of Jonesboro swerved in an attempt to avoid striking stopped vehicles in front of him.

The truck veered into oncoming traffic and struck a 2017 GMC Sierra pickup driven by Timothy Roswell, 49, of Paragould, officers noted.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro, according to the report.

Two passengers, Ross Felty of Paragould and Justin Totty of Jonesboro, were also transported to the hospital for injuries. It was not immediately clear which vehicle each were traveling in at the time.

The extent of injuries to all four hurt in the crash was not known as of Tuesday afternoon.