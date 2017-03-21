Arkansas Gov. Hutchinson signs Lee-King holiday separation bill into law

Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Tuesday signed into a law a bill that ends the dual commemoration of Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert E. lee as part of a single-day holiday.

Last week, the state House of Representatives voted 66-11 to send the legislation, Senate Bill 519, to the Republican governor’s desk. The state Senate previously voted 24-0 on the bill.

Hutchinson, an outspoken proponent of ending the dual January holiday, called Tuesday’s signing important for the state, ending a two-year discussion that at times sparked debate.

Removal of the dual holiday for King and Lee means only two other states still commemorate the civil-rights leader and Confederate general on the same day: Mississippi and Alabama.

King will still be recognized on the traditional state holiday held on the third Monday in January.

As part of the legislation, Arkansas’ governor will still recognize Lee by gubernatorial proclamation on the second Saturday in October.

SB519 also mandates that the education commissioner develop a curriculum on civil-rights icons and the state’s history in the Civil War.

Check back with Arkansas Online for updates and read Wednesday’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.