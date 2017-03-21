Arkansas man dies after being ejected from car in collision with train

An Arkansas man was killed after he was ejected from a car when it collided with a train in Cross County Monday afternoon, officials said.

A 2006 Chevrolet Impala was heading west on a private drive near an intersection with U.S. 49 and Arkansas 364 around 1:40 p.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report.

The Impala drove into the path of a southbound train, police said. A passenger, 62-year-old Brad G. Holman of Forrest City, was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Impala's driver, 80-year-old Earlene H. Lindsey of Paragould, was injured in the wreck and taken to Regional One Health in Memphis.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the collision.

Holman's death is the 96th on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.