Sheriff: Man fired 7 shots toward Arkansas deputy

Police are searching for a man who fired seven rounds at an officer in Ashdown Monday night and then ran off, the Little River sheriff's office said.

Authorities in the area got a call from an adjacent county about an armed and dangerous person possibly headed their way in a white Chevrolet Malibu, said sheriff's office detective Glenn Gross. A deputy spotted the car around 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of West Main and Fourth streets in Ashdown and pulled the vehicle over, Gross said.

When the car stopped, a passenger got out and fired seven rounds toward the deputy's vehicle before running away, Gross said. The car was struck but the official was unhurt.

Authorities were still searching Tuesday morning for the man, who was identified by Gross as 25-year-old Glenn Derricks of Dallas. A warrant is being issued for attempted capital murder, he added.

The woman who was driving the Malibu was taken into custody and interviewed before she was released, Gross said. No charges are pending against her tied to the shooting, but she is being extradited to another county in a separate case, he said.

The sheriff's office can be reached at (870) 898-5115.