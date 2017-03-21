Home /
Authorities: Man errantly texted prosecutor about drug swap
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 3:23 p.m.
EDWARDSVILLE, Pa. — Authorities say a man mistakenly sent a text message to a Pennsylvania prosecutor indicating that he wanted to trade marijuana for heroin.
Luzerne County prosecutors say Assistant District Attorney Jill Matthews received a text Nov. 2 using drug lingo that they called an "obvious text for a drug deal." They say she later received a photo of a plastic bag containing a green substance on a scale.
Authorities said 29-year-old John Raimondo, of Plymouth, was arrested at the supposed drug swap outside a shopping center in Edwardsville, about 100 miles northwest of Philadelphia.
He's now being sought after failing to appear for a hearing.
Court documents don't list a defense attorney. A listed number for Raimondo couldn't be found Tuesday.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Authorities: Man errantly texted prosecutor about drug swap
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.