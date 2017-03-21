Walk offers two distances

Ozark Hill Hikers, affiliated with the American Volkssport Association, will hold a 5 kilometer or 10 kilometer walk in north Bentonville on Saturday.

Registration is 11 a.m. at Casey’s General Store, 100 S.E. J St., in Bentonville.

All are welcome. Call 479-621-1609 for more information

Hike explores lake trail

Hill ‘N Dale Hiking Club will hike the Lost Bridge Trail at Lost Bridge North park at Beaver Lake on Saturday. The hike is five miles, rated moderate.

The trail meanders along the lake, through forest and along bluffs. The route goes through a homestead area.

Meet at the Bella Vista Harps parking lot at 8:30 a.m. to car pool. All hikers are welcome. Register with George Riggin, geo1rig@aol.com or 913-669-4967.

Park hosts

astronomy night

The Sugar Creek Astronomical Society and Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area will hold an astronomy night April 1 at the park on Arkansas 12 east of Rogers.

A classroom session begins at 6:45 p.m. at the visitor center. Viewing of the night sky is at dark. Society members will set up telescopes in the parking lot for viewing stars and planets. Patrons may bring lawn chairs, binoculars and a flashlight with a red balloon over the beam.

For more information call the park visitor center, 479-789-5000.

Pair win

bass tournament

Teddy Holt and Mike Jones won the Cast Masters bass tournament at Beaver Lake on March 12 with five bass that weighed 21.57 pounds.

Justin Upton and Billy Upton were second with five bass at 20.78 pounds. Justin Mounce and Jeremy Mounce placed third with five bass at 19.67 pounds. They also had big bass at six pounds.

Fourth through 10th, all with five bass, were: fourth, James Holt, Brandon Holt, 16.91; fifth, Doug King, Derek Luper, 16.85; sixth, Dale Marsh, Jeff Cook, 14.85; seventh, Allen Westfall, Jeff Swaffar, 14.66; eighth, Tim Clark, Gordon Harriman, 13.77; ninth, Allen Shannon, Warren Edwards, 13.35; 10th, Dustin Rogers, Jeremy Brewer, 12.59.

Archery event

simulates hunt

A 3-D archery tournament that mimicks hunting conditions is set for 10 a.m. April 1 and 2 at the Cherokee Bowhunters archery range at Fort Crowder Conservation Area, 18050 Parrot Road, southeast of Neosho, Mo. Archers may shoot either day.

Entry fee is $20 for adults and $10 for youth. Awards go to the top three shooters in each class. The 30-target tournament involves shots made while kneeling, sitting, standing and into narrow gaps between trees as in real bowhunting.

For more information call Riley Mayfield, 417-499-0335.

Biologists to talk trout

The Northwest Arkansas chapter of Trout Unlimited will meet April 3 at Whole Hog Cafe, Fiesta Square in Fayetteville. Dinner is at 6 p.m. with a program at 7.

Christie Graham and Kris Nault, trout biologists with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, will talk about creel surveys and other studies on the state’s trout waters, including the White River below Beaver Dam.

Program teaches

river camping

A program on river camping and taking multiday float trips on Ozark streams is set for 2 p.m. April 9 at the Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area visitor center.

Tips include where to float, how to pack, essential gearand how to get a good night’s sleep on a gravel bar.

The 60-minute program focuses on canoe camping, but information is useful for all types of camping from backpacking to car camping.

Flip Putthoff, outdoors reporter for the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and an experienced long-distance paddler, is the presenter. He will show photos from river camping trips and bring some of the gear he uses.

For more information call the visitor center, 479-789-5000,

Corps hiring park

attendants

The Army Corps of Engineers is hiring park attendants at Beaver Lake for the 2017 visitor season.

Positions include a salary and free campsite to park a camping trailer or motor home for the season. Duties include assisting visitors, collecting fees and general cleanup chores in the campgrounds and day use areas. Park attendants are the primary point of contact for most visitors at Beaver Lake.

Several positions are available. Contact James Bloxham, 479-636-1210 extension 1719 or email James.M.Bloxham@usace. army.mil

