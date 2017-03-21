Cardinals eliminate Lady Volunteers

OKLAHOMA CITY REGIONAL

LOUISVILLE 75, TENNESSEE 64

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Asia Durr scored 23 points, Mariya Moore made all five three-pointers for 19 points and Louisville beat Tennessee 75-64 Monday night in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Moore's perimeter shooting provided a lift on a night that fourth-seeded Louisville had to work hard late to finish 44 percent from the field. She scored the Cardinals' first eight points of the fourth quarter with back-to-back three-pointers for a 54-47 lead before Durr followed with seven of their next eight points to make it 62-51 with 4:07 remaining. Durr also became the 28th Louisville player to reach 1,000 career points.

Fifth-seeded Tennessee got within five but no closer as Louisville earned its first Sweet 16 berth in two years and seventh overall under coach Jeff Walz.

Jaime Nared had 28 points and 11 rebounds for Tennessee (20-12), which shot 33 percent in losing its first second-round tournament game in program history. Diamond DeShields had 15.

BRIDGEPORT REGIONAL

OREGON 74, DUKE 65

DURHAM, N.C. -- Ruthy Hebard had 20 points and 15 rebounds, and Oregon earned its first Sweet 16 berth by upsetting Duke.

Maite Cazorla added 17 points and Lexi Bando finished with 14 points to help Oregon (22-13) become the first No. 10 seed in a decade to reach the round of 16.

The Ducks, in their first tournament since 2005, had never advanced past the second round in their 12 previous appearances. Now they're on to Bridgeport, Conn., to take on third-seeded Maryland (32-2) in a regional semifinal.

Lexie Brown scored 25 points for the second-seeded Blue Devils (28-6), who have been upset at home in the tournament's second round twice since 2014. They played without guard Kyra Lambert, who tore her left anterior cruciate ligament in the first round against Hampton.

Oregon was in control all night -- never trailing after the first 3 minutes, methodically stretching its lead to 15 on back-to-back three-pointers by Bando and Cazorla early in the fourth quarter and holding off Duke's last-gasp push to get back in the game.

Brown pulled Duke to 68-63 with three free throws with 26.7 seconds left before Sabrina Ionescu iced it by hitting six free throws in the final 24.5 seconds. Ionescu finished with 13 points.

LEXINGTON REGIONAL

STANFORD 69, KANSAS STATE 48

MANHATTAN, Kan. -- Brittany McPhee had 21 points, Alanna Smith added 19 and second-seeded Stanford routed No. 7 seed Kansas State to advance to the Cardinal's 10th consecutive Sweet 16.

The Cardinal (30-5) had no problem dealing with the Wildcats (23-11) or their home crowd, which spent much of the game sitting in silence. Stanford roared to a 39-21 halftime lead and never looked back in advancing to face No. 3 seed Texas on Friday night in Lexington, Ky.

The Cardinal beat the Longhorns 71-59 when they met in early November.

Kindred Wesemann had 11 points and Breanna Lewis was held to nine in their final game for the Wildcats (23-11), who have not advanced past the NCAA Tournament's opening weekend since 2002.

Neither senior star could get on track after combining for 39 points in the opening round.

