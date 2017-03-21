Family: Instructions needed

Child-rearing can be a terrifying job, and children don’t come with an instruction manual. Your child will scream and cry for hours. And once he can talk, he’ll probably talk back and even say some hurtful things.

Still, bringing up baby is a joy — even with all the trials and tribulations. People just need some direction. Read in Wednesday’s Family section 12 bits of advice, ranging from must-have baby items to emotional support, every new parent needs.