Teen found with gunshot wound in car; shooting is 3rd on same Little Rock street in short span

A Little Rock teenager was found with a gunshot wound to the arm inside his car Monday night on Colonel Glenn Road in the third shooting in about 24 hours in a roughly two-mile stretch of the same street, authorities said.

Officers were called to the 8700 block of Colonel Glenn around 11:40 p.m. after getting a call about a shooting, officer Nathan Lee wrote in a police report. Investigators found 19-year-old Deshawn Woods in a 2011 Dodge Charger that was pulled over in the area, the report said, noting Woods was suffering from a gunshot wound and bleeding from his arm.

The car had a bullet hole in the rear passenger side window, the report said. Woods was taken to CHI St. Vincent to be treated for injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

Woods told police he was driving east on Colonel Glenn Road a few blocks west of John Barrow Road when he saw a muzzle flash on the right side of his car, according to the report. He realized he'd been shot and accelerated but then pulled over, he said.

No suspect was identified on the report.

The shooting is the third to take place on Colonel Glenn Road in just more than 24 hours. Around 11 p.m. Sunday, 19-year-old Brent Cartwright was shot in the parking lot of a Kroger at 6420 Colonel Glenn Road, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported. He later died at the hospital.

On Monday, a 17-year-old boy was found shot multiple times in the parking lot of a Taco Bell at 6223 Colonel Glenn Road around 4:30 p.m., the paper reported. The teen ran across the street to the fast food restaurant after he was shot at the Big Country Chateau, an apartment complex at 6200 Colonel Glenn Road, police said.

The victim's injuries seemed to be non-life-threatening, and the incident is being investigated as a carjacking, police said. A 2004 Ford Mustang was reportedly taken during the shooting and later found abandoned less than 2 miles away in Boyle Park.

Lt. Steve McClanahan, a department spokesman, said Tuesday morning he was not sure if police believe the shootings to be related, noting that he will be in contact with the detectives investigating the cases later in the day.