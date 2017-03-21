Miami shocked by Quinnipiac

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Morgan Manz scored 22 points and made six three-pointers, Aryn McClure added 15 points and 12th-seeded Quinnipiac is headed to the Sweet 16, stunning fourth-seeded Miami 85-78 in a second-round NCAA Tournament game Monday night.

Sarah Shewan and Paula Strautmane each scored 11 for Quinnipiac (29-6), which will head to Stockton, Calif., and play top-seeded South Carolina on Saturday. The Bobcats of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference made 15 of 26 from three-point range, and won their 12th consecutive game.

Jessica Thomas scored 25 points and Keyona Hayes added 21 for Miami (24-9), which was looking for its first trip to the round of 16 since 1992. The Hurricanes were outscored 45-15 from three-point range.

Every time Miami made a run, Quinnipiac would answer.

What was as much as a 13-point lead was cut to one late before Martucci’s three-pointer with 57.5 seconds left put Quinnipiac up 78-74. Manz knocked the ball away from Miami’s Jessica Thomas on a drive on the ensuing Hurricanes’ possession, and the Bobcats — probably best known in Division I as a hockey school — would soon be celebrating the biggest victory in the history of their program.

OKLAHOMA CITY REGION

LOUISVILLE 75, TENNESSEE 64

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Asia Durr scored 23 points, Mariya Moore made all five three-pointers for 19 points and Louisville beat Tennessee in the second round.

Moore’s perimeter shooting provided a lift on a night that fourth-seeded Louisville had to work hard late to finish 44 percent from the field. She scored the Cardinals’ first eight points of the fourth quarter with back-to-back three-pointers for a 54-47 lead before Durr followed with seven of their next eight points to make it 62-51 with 4:07 remaining. Durr also became the 28th Louisville player to reach 1,000 career points.

Fifth-seeded Tennessee got within five but no closer as Louisville earned its first Sweet 16 berth in two years and seventh overall under coach Jeff Walz. Jaime Nared had 28 points and 11 rebounds for Tennessee (20-12), which shot 33 percent in losing its first second-round tournament game in program history.

BAYLOR 86, CALIFORNIA 46

WACO, Texas — Alexis Prince and Nina Davis each scored 16 points and the Baylor women are going to the Sweet 16 for the ninth year in a row after a victory over California.

Davis, one of four Baylor seniors, also had six rebounds and five assists in her last game at the Ferrell Center, where the top-seeded Lady Bears have won 12 consecutive NCAA Tournament games. Prince added five rebounds and six assists, while Kristy Wallace had 10 points and nine assists.

Baylor (32-3) took control with a 13-0 run in the second quarter, including freshman Natalie Chou hitting consecutive three-pointers in a 17-second span. After a California timeout and then a missed shot, Prince hit a run-ending jumper that put Baylor up 35-16.

Kristine Anigwe had 20 points and 11 rebounds for ninth-seeded California (20-14).

WASHINGTON 108,

OKLAHOMA 82

SEATTLE — Kelsey Plum scored 38 points, adding another record to her career resume, and No. 3 seed Washington raced past No. 6 seed Oklahoma. The Huskies (29-5), coached by Greenwood native Mike Neighbors, are going to the Sweet 16 in consecutive years for the first time in school history, thanks to an offensive showcase against the Sooners where Plum didn’t do it alone.

Plum passed another Jackie Stiles’ record to become the all-time single-season scoring leader, having already topped Stiles’ all-time career scoring mark last month. Plum now has 1,080 points this season.

But she found others and her teammates regularly hit big shots after Plum drew attention, with a career-high 11 assists. Aarion McDonald scored 13 of her 18 points in the first quarter. Natalie Romeo had 20 points and Chantel Osahor finished with 16 points, 15 rebounds and 7 assists.

Gioya Carter led Oklahoma (23-10) with 17 points.

LEXINGTON REGION

STANFORD 69,

KANSAS STATE 48

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Brittany McPhee had 21 points, Alanna Smith added 19 and second-seeded Stanford routed No. 7 seed Kansas State to advance to the Cardinal’s 10th consecutive Sweet 16.

The Cardinal (30-5) had no problem dealing with the Wildcats (23-11) or their home crowd, which spent much of the game sitting in silence. Stanford roared to a 39-21 halftime lead and never looked back in advancing to face No. 3 seed Texas on Friday night in Lexington, Ky.

The Cardinal beat the Longhorns 71-59 when they met in early November. Kindred Wesemann had 11 points and Breanna Lewis was held to nine in their final game for the Wildcats (23-11), who have not advanced past the NCAA Tournament’s opening weekend since 2002. Neither senior star could get on track after combining for 39 points in the opening round.

