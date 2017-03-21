Wal-Mart schedules shareholder meeting

Wal-Mart Stores Inc. will hold its annual shareholders meeting on June 2 in Bud Walton Arena on the University of Arkansas' Fayetteville campus.

The meeting begins at 8 a.m. and will be broadcast on the company's website.

The Bentonville-based retailer, which reported $485.9 billion in revenue and $13.6 billion in net income for fiscal 2017, has not yet published meeting materials for the shareholders event. Wal-Mart's proxy statement is expected to be submitted next month. The record date for shareholders permitted to vote will be April 7.

Thousands attend the company's annual meeting each year. Last year, Wal-Mart's shareholders meeting was hosted by comedian James Corden. The meeting also included musical performances by Katy Perry, Nick Jonas and Maxwell.

-- Robbie Neiswanger

Retired Deltic CEO earned $4.5M in '16

Ray Dillon, retired chief executive officer at Deltic Timber, earned $4.5 million last year, the El Dorado company said Monday in its proxy statement.

Dillon retired from Deltic in October.

Dillon earned a salary of almost $450,000, received stock awards of almost $1.1 million, exercised stock options of about $687,000 and had almost $2.3 million in other compensation.

Other executives named in the proxy and their income last year were Kenneth Mann, chief financial officer, $1.2 million; Jim Andrews, general counsel, almost $690,000; David Meghreblian, vice president, almost $690,000; Kent Streeter, vice president, about $637,000; and Mark Leland, interim chief executive officer, about $630,000.

Deltic's annual meeting will be held April 27 in El Dorado.

-- David Smith

USA Truck off 7.3% as index falls 3.69

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, dropped 3.69 to 344.95 Monday.

"The major averages fluctuated in choppy trading as investors evaluated comments from Federal Reserve officials," said Bob Williams, senior vice president and managing director of Simmons First Investment Group Inc. in Little Rock.

Windstream Holdings shares rose 1.43 percent.

Dillard's shares fell 4.5 percent and hit a 52-week low.

USA Truck shares fell 7.3 percent.

Total volume for the index was 19.3 million shares.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.

