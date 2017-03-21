North Little Rock woman arrested as ex-beau shot

A North Little Rock woman shot her ex-boyfriend Saturday afternoon, police said.

O'Tear Graves, 40, was arrested Saturday and charged with first-degree domestic battery, according to a police report.

Police responded at 4:19 p.m. to 1618 Allen St. for a report of a person who might have been shot, the report said.

Graves told police her ex-boyfriend -- Alvertis Murry, 44, of North Little Rock -- began to argue with her after following her to the Allen Street residence, according to the report.

She said Murry exited the vehicle and walked toward her while yelling obscenities. Graves told police Murry began to push her and that she started to fear for her life, the report said.

According to the report, Graves told police she reached into her purse, pulled out her handgun, which she has a permit to carry, and fired a shot toward Murry.

Murry later arrived at Baptist Health Medical Center in North Little Rock, police said.

Graves told police on the scene that she did not know whether she had hit Murry, according to the report.

Police also spoke with Murry at the hospital and gathered a statement.

Graves was charged with first-degree domestic battery "based off of Murry's severe injuries, and further circumstances of the incident," according to the report.