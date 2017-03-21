NWA Fishing Report

BEAVER LAKE

Striped bass are on the prowl on the south end of the lake.

Mike Whitehouse at Hickory Creek Marina said stripers, as well as white bass, are biting well in the Point 12 area on shad or brood minnows. Anglers report catching good numbers of white bass.

There has been little fishing for other species.

James Whittle at Hook, Line and Sinker said black bass are biting Alabama rigs, jerk baits, spinner baits and crank baits on the main lake. Try points and rocky banks.

Crappie fishing is good on the south end of the lake with minnows or jigs eight to 15 feet deep. Walleye are biting in the White River arm. Use bass minnows or troll Flicker Shad crank baits. A bait with some chartreuse in the pattern is good.

BEAVER TAILWATER

Lisa Mullins at the Beaver Dam Store said trout are biting flies, including midges, pheasant tails, hare’s ears and San Juan worms.

The top bait is Power Bait in bright colors. Best lures are Colorado spoons or Buoyant spoons in gold and red or gold and silver.

LAKE FAYETTEVILLE

Angela Perea at the lake office said crappie fishing is fair by trolling with minnows or jigs. Black bass are biting plastic worms. Bluegill fishing is fair with crickets or worms six feet deep.

LAKE SEQUOYAH

Mike McBride at the lake bait shop said catfish are biting well on liver or shad. Try spinner baits for black bass. Use minnow or jigs for crappie six feet deep. Walleye are biting near the Twin Bridges access on the White River at Goshen. Use a chartreuse crank bait or a chartreuse grub.

LAKE ELMDALE

Lucky Key at Duck Camp Fishing Retreat recommends using shad-colored jerk baits along the dam for black bass. Chartreuse and white spinner baits are also working on sunny days. Go with a jig and pig for bass on cloudy days.

For crappie, fish on the west side of the lake where the water is warmest. Use white jigs six to 17 feet deep.

LAKE ATALANTA

James Whittle at Hook, Line and Sinker said trout are biting Power Baits. Trout stocking is over for the season at the lake.

SWEPCO LAKE

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs said black bass are biting all varieties of soft plastic lures. The larger bass bite at night.

BELLA VISTA

Justin McClelland at Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista said bluegill are biting worms or crickets 15 feet deep at all Bella Vista lakes.

Black bass are biting jerk baits and Alabama rigs at all lakes. Trout at Lake Brittany can be caught with Power Bait and small spoons.

EASTERN OKLAHOMA

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation reports fair crappie fishing with jigs or minnows around brush and rocks at Lake Eucha. Black bass fishing is fair with spinner baits on the main lake.

At Grand Lake, white bass are moving into creek channels and are biting white jigs or grubs. Catfish are biting well on shad in coves and on the main lake.

TABLE ROCK LAKE

No report this week. Pete Wenners at Pete’s Professional Guide Service said last week that black bass are biting jerk baits, swim baits and crank baits.