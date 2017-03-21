Home / Latest News /
Police: 74-year-old arrested after 3 pounds of cocaine found at unit in public housing for elderly
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:43 a.m.
TAUNTON, Mass. — A 74-year-old Massachusetts man living in public housing for the elderly faces drug trafficking charges after police say they found cocaine in his unit.
Police say they found nearly 3 pounds of cocaine at Pedro Rodriguez's Taunton apartment Friday.
The Taunton Daily Gazette reported that the unit is in a complex owned by the Taunton Housing Authority.
Police say they also found more than 1 pound of marijuana and an extensive coin collection. They say the coins were probably used to launder drug sales proceeds.
Rodriguez was also charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
Rodriguez said he did not know what the cocaine was and was holding it for a friend.
Bail was set at $50,000.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Police: 74-year-old arrested after 3 pounds of cocaine found at unit in public housing for elderly
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.