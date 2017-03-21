Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, March 21, 2017, 1 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Police: 74-year-old arrested after 3 pounds of cocaine found at unit in public housing for elderly

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 11:43 a.m.

TAUNTON, Mass. — A 74-year-old Massachusetts man living in public housing for the elderly faces drug trafficking charges after police say they found cocaine in his unit.

Police say they found nearly 3 pounds of cocaine at Pedro Rodriguez's Taunton apartment Friday.

The Taunton Daily Gazette reported that the unit is in a complex owned by the Taunton Housing Authority.

Police say they also found more than 1 pound of marijuana and an extensive coin collection. They say the coins were probably used to launder drug sales proceeds.

Rodriguez was also charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Rodriguez said he did not know what the cocaine was and was holding it for a friend.

Bail was set at $50,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Police: 74-year-old arrested after 3 pounds of cocaine found at unit in public housing for elderly

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online