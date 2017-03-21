Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, March 21, 2017, 10:02 a.m.

Police: Teen apparently gang-raped on Facebook Live

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 9:34 a.m.

CHICAGO — Chicago police are searching for five or six men or boys suspected of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl on Facebook Live.

Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said Tuesday that detectives found the girl and reunited her with her family. She went missing Sunday.

Guglielmi says about 40 people viewed the attack on Facebook while it was happening, and none of them reported it to police.

He said police Superintendent Eddie Johnson was leaving a station in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side late Monday afternoon when a woman approached him with photographs of her daughter being sexually assaulted on Facebook. He said Johnson immediately ordered an investigation and the department contacted Facebook to take down the video, which it did.

