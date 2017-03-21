GYMNASTICS

Razorbacks to host regional

The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville earned the fifth seed for the NCAA South Central Regional and will host No. 4 Utah, No. 9 Denver, No. 16 California, Auburn and Central Michigan as well as individual qualifiers at Barnhill Arena at 4 p.m. on April 1.

The top two teams at six NCAA Regionals will advance to the NCAA Championships, which will be held in St. Louis on April 14-15.

Arkansas, ranked No. 27 in the country with a 195.775 regional qualifying score (RQS), qualified for its 12 regional under 15thyear Coach Mark Cook. Since its inaugural season of 2003, the Razorbacks have missed only two NCAA regionals, in 2009 and 2011. Arkansas has advanced to five NCAA championships, the last in 2013.

The Razorbacks will open on the balance beam, their strongest event, and proceed to a bye, the floor exercise, the vault, another bye and the uneven bars.

Utah, with former Razorbacks assistant Tom Farden serving as Co-Coach, won the Pacific-12 Conference Championship last week and earned the top seed at the Fayetteville Regional with a 197.55 RQS.

The NCAA Fayetteville Regional, which marks UA’s fourth time to host, will also include all-around and individual event specialists from Arizona State, Illinois-Chicago, Southeast Missouri, Northern Illinois, Texas Woman’s and Lindenwood (Mo.).

GOLF

Arkansas men in 12th place

The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville’s men’s team is in 12th place after two rounds at the Valspar Colelgiate in Palm City, Fla., on Monday.

The Razorbacks shot a 594 (303-291). Wake Forest leads with a 571 (291-280) while Houston is second (580) and Oklahoma State (302-280) and Georgia Tech (301-281) are tied for third at 582.

Charles Kim of the Razorbacks is tied for 19th with a 146 (73-73).

UALR men in seventh place

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock’s men’s team is tied for seventh after the first two rounds of the Lone Star Invitational in San Antonio on Monday.

The Trojans shot a 573 (277-296) and trail Illinois (272-277—549) by 24 strokes. Oklahoma is in second place with a 557.

Individually, UALR’s Danial Durisic (68-73) and Zach Coats (67-74) are tied for 15th place with a 3-under-par 141. Oklahoma’s Max McGreevy leads with a 132 (69-63).

Harding duo leads in Texas

Harding University senior Alex Williamson is in fifth place and and junior Mason Banger is in seventh place after the first round of the Lion Invitational in Pottsboro, Texas.

Williamson shot a 75 and and Banger shot a 76 for Harding, which shot a 311 leaving the Bisons in fifth place. Western Texas College leads with a 303 while Southeastern Oklahoma State is second at 304.

BASEBALL

GAC announces players of the week

Southern Arkansas University designated hitter Cortland McPherson was named player of the week Monday by the Great American Conference while University of Arkansas at Monticello right-hander Grant Black and Henderson State University righthander Bryant Haralson were named pitchers of the week.

McPherson hit .615 for the week by going 8 for 13, scoring 4 runs with 4 RBI.

Black shut out Northwestern Oklahoma State 9-0 on Friday, allowing 4 hits while striking out 9. Haralson threw a three-hit shutout against Southeastern Oklahoma State and retired the final nine batters with six by strikeout.

SOFTBALL

SAU, ATU players honored

Southern Arkansas University left fielder Brooke Goad and Arkansas Tech University pitcher Morgan Vaughan were named player of the week and pitcher of the week by the Great American Conference on Monday.

Goad went 5 for 7 in two games with all five hits going for extra bases against Southwestern Oklahoma State. She had 4 doubles, 1 home run, 2 RBI and scored 2 runs.

Vaughan threw the fourth perfect game in GAC history when she shut out Southern Nazarene 8-0 on Friday with six strikeouts. On Saturday, she held Southern Nazarene to 1 hit in a 6-0 victory.

LACROSSE

Hendrix’s Truitt earns SAA honor

Hendrix College sophomore goalkeeper Alexis Truitt was named the Southern Athletic Association women’s lacrosse defensive player of the week on Monday.

Truitt recorded 13 saves, a 4.00 goals against average and a .619 save percentage as the Warriors went 2-0 last week.

