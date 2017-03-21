Streaming services show future is here

Baby boomers desperately clinging to cable or HD antennas could feel increasingly disenfranchised as the young folks leave them in the dust with their fancy-schmancy cable-cutting streaming TV.

Streaming what?

Streaming TV is compressed video sent over the internet and displayed in real time by some sort of viewer device -- in my case, my laptop computer that I hook up to the TV with a cable so I can watch it on the bigger screen.

Nielsen reports that half of U.S. households already have streaming devices. I can foresee a day when all TV content will be delivered over the internet.

Getting caught up with the times is easy if you have (1) high-speed internet and (2) a streaming device to view the content. If so, all you have to do is subscribe to a streaming service and you're all set.

Of course, it helps if you also have a millennial child or grandchild to explain it all.

• Streaming devices. These little boxes plug into your TV set and connect it to your Wi-Fi to provide the signal. The new fangled Smart TVs come with streaming built-in, and most Blu-ray players can also stream.

There are plenty of streaming devices from which to choose, but Roku seems to be high on many lists. Check it out at roku.com.

• Streaming services. Again, there are a number of services out there, but to keep it simple, let's stick with the Big Three -- Netflix, Hulu and Amazon.

Netflix: Still top dog, Netflix, which is commercial free, costs $7.99 to $11.99 a month and offers a mind-boggling array of movies and TV shows. Details at netflix.com.

Hulu: Plans range from the basic $8 a month to $12 a month for commercial-free programming. One major advantage is Hulu offers a large selection of the current seasons of many TV shows as well as hundreds of movies. Details at hulu.com.

Amazon Prime: Membership ($99/year) provides access to movies, TV shows, Kindle books and free two-day shipping on stuff you buy from Amazon. Details at amazon.com.

-- Michael Storey

Style on 03/21/2017