"Every time it rains, it rains ___"
"Do not hasten to bid me adieu, but remember the ___"
"Pack up all my care and woe, Here I go, singing low __"
"You'll be the grandest lady in the __"
"Her lips are much too close to mine. Beware, __"
"From the bottom of my heart, dear, __"
"I like a Gershwin tune, __"
"Remember there's always tomorrow, so what if we have to part, _"
"But why should I try to resist when, baby, I know so well __"
ANSWERS
"Pennies From Heaven."
"Red River Valley."
"Bye-Bye Blackbird."
"Easter Parade."
"My Foolish Heart."
"I Apologize."
"How About You?"
"We'll Be Together Again."
"I've Got You Under My Skin."
Style on 03/21/2017
Print Headline: Super Quiz: Title in lyrics
