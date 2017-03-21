Home / Latest News /
Teen arrested in fatal shootings of Arkansas convenience store worker, owner
An 18-year-old man has been arrested in the killings of a convenience store owner and a worker last year in northeast Arkansas.
The Blytheville Police Department announced the arrest in a news release Tuesday, noting it was the "fourth and final arrest" in the Nov. 5 killings of Bahadur “Bob” Dhillon, 62, and Anthony Tramble, 56, at the Cherry Tree Food Market west of downtown Blytheville.
The release did not name the suspect, but it said he would face charges including two counts of capital murder, aggravated robbery and theft of property.
Police said the teen was taken into custody Monday on an unrelated warrant and later "gave detailed information regarding the shooting deaths and his participation" in an attempted gas station robbery.
A court appearance is set for Thursday.
Read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
Queen1976 says... March 21, 2017 at 5:35 p.m.
Put them all before a firing squad & see how that works for these POS thugs! Give them the same punishment they gave to the store owner & employee..
