Trump warns GOP of political costs of rejecting health bill

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Tuesday warned House Republicans that they could lose their seats in next year's midterm elections if they failed to back the GOP health care overhaul and fulfill a long-promised goal to undo Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act.

In a rare trip to the Capitol, the president met behind closed doors with rank-and-file Republicans, some wavering on the legislation two days before a climactic vote. Top House Republicans unveiled revisions to their bill Monday night in hopes of nailing down support.

Trump's message to Republicans: "If you don't pass the bill there could be political costs," said Rep. Walter Jones, R-N.C.

The lawmaker said Trump said House GOP seats could be at risk if the bill fails and "the danger of your not voting for the bill is people could lose their seats."

The GOP bill would dismantle Obama's requirements that most people buy policies and that larger companies cover workers. Federal subsidies based largely on peoples' incomes and insurance premiums would end, and a Medicaid expansion to 11 million more low-income people would disappear.

The Republican legislation would provide tax credits to help people pay medical bills based chiefly on age, and open-ended federal payments to help states cover Medicaid costs would be cut. Insurers could charge older consumers five times the premiums they charge younger people instead of Obama's 3-1 limit, and would boost premiums 30 percent for those who let coverage lapse.

Rep. Chris Collins, R-N.Y., said Trump told Republicans he would campaign for them if they backed the bill. Trump didn't indicate what he would do to those who vote against the bill, but during the caucus, he singled out Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., one of the outspoken critics of the bill.

Collins said Trump asked Meadows to stand up, called him a great guy and said he is counting on Meadows to get this over the line.

"The president is very adroit at putting somebody on the spot, and he did that today with Mark Meadows," Collins said. Asked if there was a threat to Meadows in that, Collins responded: "There was no threat whatsoever."

Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., told reporters Trump attended the meeting "to do what he does best: to close the deal."

