PHOTOS: Boy, 17, shot up in Little Rock carjacking

A 17-year-old boy was shot multiple times during a carjacking at a Little Rock apartment complex Monday afternoon, police said.

Police were dispatched at 4:31 p.m. to a Taco Bell at 6223 Colonel Glenn Road for a report of a shooting in progress, said Lt. Steve McClanahan, a Little Rock Police Department spokesman.

In the parking lot of the Taco Bell, police found the teenager suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, McClanahan said.

The teenager had rushed to the Taco Bell after being shot across the street at the Big Country Chateau, an apartment complex located at 6200 Colonel Glenn Road, McClanahan said.

The victim did not have life-threatening injuries, he said, and emergency medical personnel took him to a hospital.

Police are investigating the shooting as a carjacking, McClanahan said, and a 2004 Ford Mustang was taken during the shooting. Police later found the vehicle abandoned in Boyle Park, which is located less than 2 miles from the apartment complex.

Investigators reported that the vehicle had bullet holes in it, McClanahan said.

The shooter is described as a heavy-set black male who has an afro, McClanahan said. The suspect also had light skin and was wearing white pants and a shirt.

Tom Hamm, 52, a resident at the apartment complex, said he was watching TV inside his apartment Monday afternoon when he heard about six to eight shots in rapid succession.

Hamm said he stepped outside to see what was going on and saw blood on the sidewalk when he peered over the balcony, Hamm said.

"I saw red blotches and I knew somebody had been hit," Hamm said.

Hamm said many of his neighbors were at home during the shooting, and some came out to see what happened.

"There's always a lot of activity, unfortunately," he said.