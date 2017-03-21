ADVERTISEMENT
Home /
This article was published today at 7:08 p.m.
PHOTO BY CHRIS DAIGLE
Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn walks to the mound during a game against Arizona on Friday, March 3, 2017, in Frisco, Texas.
FAYETTEVILLE — Watch as Dave Van Horn previews Arkansas' mid-week game with New Orleans and weekend series at Missouri.
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Comments on: VIDEO: Dave Van Horn previews New Orleans, Missouri
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.