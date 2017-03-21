VIDEO: Supreme Court nominee says he's made no promises for future rulings

WASHINGTON — Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch told senators Tuesday that he keeps "an open mind for the entire process" when he issues rulings, seeking to allay Democrats worried about his impartiality at the outset of a day of questioning.

"I decide cases," Gorsuch said, invoking former Justice Byron White. "It's a pretty good philosophy for a judge."

Gorsuch faces hours of questioning from senators as Democrats are determined to press him on everything from abortion and guns to his independence from President Donald Trump.

He said he has not been asked since his nomination to make promises about future rulings.

"I don't believe in litmus tests for judges," he said. "No one in that process asked me for any commitments."

Republicans are unanimously supporting Gorsuch and certain to give him what cover they can as he appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee for Day 2 of his confirmation hearings. But Democrats made clear on the first day that they were in no mood to "rubber stamp a nominee selected by extreme interest groups and nominated by a president who lost the popular vote by nearly 3 million votes," as Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont put it.

Read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.