BASKETBALL

LSU hiring Wade

Will Wade is leaving Virginia Commonwealth to take over LSU after guiding the Rams to the NCAA Tournament in both his seasons as coach. LSU made the announcement Monday night on its athletics web site and Twitter. It said more details will come today. The announcement was attributed to Vice Chancellor and Athletic Director Joe Alleva, who flew to Richmond, Va., on Sunday with deputy AD Eddie Nunez and met with Wade for several hours. Wade, 34, guided VCU to a 51-20 record. He spent the two previous seasons at Chattanooga and is 91-45 overall as a head coach. He replaces Johnny Jones, who was fired March 10 with two years remaining on his contract after the Tigers finished 10-21 overall and 2-16 in the SEC.

BASEBALL

Gregorius injured

New York Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius has a bruised right shoulder, ending his time at the World Baseball Classic and leaving his status for opening day in doubt. Yankees Manager Joe Girardi didn’t put on a timetable on a return, only saying, “He’s going to be sidelined for a bit.” The Yankees start the regular season April 2 at Tampa Bay. It is not certain how or when Gregorius got hurt while helping the Netherlands reach the semifinals of the WBC. He hit .348, driving in eight runs and scoring five in the tournament. Gregorius had an MRI in Los Angeles on Sunday. He was returning to the Yankees’ spring training complex in Tampa and will be re-evaluated by team doctors. The Yankees have backup shortstops Ronald Torreyes and Ruben Tejada in camp, along with utilityman Tyler Wade and top prospect Gleyber Torres. Gregorius, 27, hit .276 with 20 home runs and 70 RBI last season.

FOOTBALL

Steelers sign Davis

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed free agent running back Knile Davis (Arkansas Razorbacks) and free agent cornerback Coty Sensabaugh on Monday, regrouping after missing out on coveted linebacker Dont’a Hightower by finding depth at two areas of need heading into 2017. Davis played three-plus seasons with the Chiefs, who selected him in the third round of the 2013 draft. He ran for 463 yards and six touchdowns, both career highs, with Kansas City in 2014 before his career took a turn. His playing time diminished in 2015 and last fall the Chiefs traded Davis to Kansas City for a seventh-round choice in the 2018 draft. Davis appeared in just two games for the Packers, managing just 5 yards rushing and 4 receiving before being cut. The New York Jets claimed him off waivers, but he never reported. Time for a fresh start in Pittsburgh. “A little shuffling around last year, the last year of my deal,” Davis said. “It shows you how the NFL is. It’s business. It’s nothing personal.” Davis, 25, will have a shot at being Le’Veon Bell’s primary backup. DeAngelo Williams (Wynne), who played well at times filling in for Bell each of the past two seasons, remains a free agent. Pittsburgh will likely also explore Davis as a kickoff returner, an area the team has struggled in recently. Sensabaugh gives Pittsburgh options in the secondary. He spent the first four years of his career with Tennessee before splitting time with the Los Angeles Rams and the New York Giants. Sensabaugh, 28, has two interceptions and 22 passes defensed while appearing in 77 games, 29 as a starter. He will get a chance to play on both the outside and as a nickel back for the Steelers, who are looking for someone to play opposite Artie Burns, who blossomed late in the season as a rookie in 2016.

McCown, Jets agree

The New York Jets have signed veteran free-agent quarterback Josh McCown to a one-year deal. The team announced the signing Monday night. Agent Mike Mc-Cartney announced on Twitter that the contract is for one season. Financial terms were not immediately available. McCown met with the Jets over the weekend, but left Sunday without a deal. The sides agreed to a contract a day later. The Jets had just the inexperienced Bryce Petty and Christian Hackenberg on their roster, and McCown provides a veteran presence who could potentially start and be a mentor to the youngsters. McCown, who’ll turn 38 on July 4, played the past two seasons with Cleveland. McCown has familiarity with new Jets quarterbacks coach Jeremy Bates, who was his position coach in Chicago during the 2012 and 2013 seasons.

Cowboys bring back Moore

The Dallas Cowboys have resigned backup quarterback Kellen Moore. Before Moore broke his right ankle during the first week of training camp last year and missed the entire season, he had been expected to back up Tony Romo. When Moore was hurt, rookie quarterback Dak Prescott got his chance after Romo got hurt in his first preseason game. Prescott, the fourth-round draft pick, became the starter and helped lead the Cowboys to the NFC East title. Moore, 27, started two games at the end of the 2015 season when Romo was sidelined by a broken collarbone. Moore has passed for 779 yards with 4 touchdowns and 6 interceptions in his 3 games.

Mayfield to practice

Senior quarterback Baker Mayfield will practice this spring as Oklahoma assesses the fallout from the star quarterback’s arrest in Fayetteville last month, Coach Bob Stoops said Monday. Speaking at a news conference the day before the Sooners were scheduled to begin spring practice, Stoops said any internal discipline for Mayfield won’t be determined until the situation is “complete, every part of it.” Police in Fayetteville arrested the 2016 Heisman Trophy finalist and two-time Brandon Burlsworth Trophy winner in the early hours of Feb. 25. They said Mayfield first walked, than tried to run away before being tackled by an officer following an altercation. Mayfield was charged with disorderly conduct, public intoxication and resisting arrest. “Very disappointed that Baker put himself in that situation,” Stoops said in his first public comments about Mayfield’s arrest. “As you know, it’s still ongoing so we won’t determine anything until it’s been complete. He’ll go out and practice tomorrow.” Stoops said Mayfield is “very hurt that he put himself in that position as well. I’m sure it’s hurt him. It’s embarrassed him. But he can overcome it and I’m sure he will as he moves forward.”

TENNIS

Kerber new No. 1

Angelique Kerber is back at No. 1 in the WTA rankings, reclaiming that spot from Serena Williams. Kerber moves atop the rankings on Monday. That’s about six months after she originally ascended to No. 1 for the first time, overtaking Williams by winning the U.S. Open. That ended Williams’ run of 186 consecutive weeks at the top. Williams reclaimed No. 1 in late January when she won the Australian Open for her 23rd Grand Slam title. But the American has not played since then because of an injured left knee. She sat out the Indian Wells tournament that ended Sunday and will miss the Miami Open that begins today. Kerber, from Germany, is assured of staying at No. 1 at least for the next two weeks, which would give her a total of 22 weeks. That moves Kerber, 29, past Maria Sharapova, Tracy Austin and Kim Clijsters for 13th on the all-time WTA list. Steffi Graf holds the record of 377 weeks.