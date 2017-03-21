Woman dies after van rolls over in 2-vehicle crash

BENTONVILLE — A woman was killed Monday in a two-vehicle crash in Bentonville, according to police.

A 42-year-old female passenger of a GMC van was pronounced dead at the scene at the intersection of Southeast J and Southeast 28th streets, according to a Bentonville Police Department news release.

Bentonville police responded to the scene at 9:20 p.m. where the van and a Ford Fusion had collided at the intersection, causing the van to roll over, according to release.

Bentonville firefighters extricated the van’s 43-year-old male driver and transported him to an area hospital, according to the release.

The driver of the Fusion was not injured, according to the release.

Police have not yet released the names of any of the people involved in the crash. An investigation is ongoing.