19-year-old accused of raping ex-girlfriend in her UCA dorm room, filings show

A 19-year-old Bryant man is accused of raping his ex-girlfriend in her dorm room at the University of Central Arkansas last month, filings show.

Authorities issued a warrant Wednesday for the arrest of Tristan Susoeff, who reportedly came to the victim’s dorm room on campus Feb. 2 and sexually assaulted her. He was 18 at the time.

The ex-girlfriend told an officer with university police that Susoeff brought her breakfast and the two ate while sitting on her bed, according to the affidavit filed Wednesday in Faulkner County Circuit Court.

After finishing their breakfast, Susoeff reportedly pinned the victim to her bed and the two began wrestling.

Susoeff then tried to grab her around the chest, at which point the victim “smacked” him, according to the court document. The victim said she'd told Suseoff to stop.

Susoeff was able to disrobe the victim and touch her inappropriately, she told police.

A detective with the UCA Police Department later interviewed Susoeff, who admitted to “losing control of himself sexually” and inappropriately touching the victim, authorities said.

Arkansas Online has reached out to the UCA spokesman for comment. A statement was not immediately available.

Susoeff’s name did not appear in the online Faulkner County jail roster as of around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday.