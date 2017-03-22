Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, March 22, 2017, 2:53 p.m.

2 teens die when handgun accidentally discharges, police say

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 1:26 p.m.

HOUSTON — Police in Houston say two teenagers were fatally shot when a handgun accidentally discharged as they loaded and unloaded the weapon.

The shooting occurred early Wednesday morning at the apartment where 19-year-old Alfred Harris lived with 17-year-old Jordan Coleman on the southeast side of Houston. Police say five people were inside the apartment when the shooting occurred.

According to witnesses, the teens were handling the weapon when the pistol first discharged, striking Coleman. The gun then fired a second time, hitting Harris. One teenager was shot in the torso and the other in the neck.

Both were taken to a hospital, where they died.

Police don't believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the shooting. Investigators are interviewing witnesses.

Comments on: 2 teens die when handgun accidentally discharges, police say

Displaying 1 - 2 of 2 total comments

JIMBOB47 says... March 22, 2017 at 1:57 p.m.

'Accidently' fired TWICE. ??

LR1955 says... March 22, 2017 at 2:42 p.m.

Accidently fired two killing shots to two different people, more to this than reported by the 3 survivors.

