2 teens die when handgun accidentally discharges, police say

HOUSTON — Police in Houston say two teenagers were fatally shot when a handgun accidentally discharged as they loaded and unloaded the weapon.

The shooting occurred early Wednesday morning at the apartment where 19-year-old Alfred Harris lived with 17-year-old Jordan Coleman on the southeast side of Houston. Police say five people were inside the apartment when the shooting occurred.

According to witnesses, the teens were handling the weapon when the pistol first discharged, striking Coleman. The gun then fired a second time, hitting Harris. One teenager was shot in the torso and the other in the neck.

Both were taken to a hospital, where they died.

Police don't believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the shooting. Investigators are interviewing witnesses.