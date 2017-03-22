Home / Latest News /
On 911 call, woman says she mistakenly shot suicidal fiance while unloading gun
By The Associated Press
DAYTON, Ohio — A woman arrested in her fiance's death says in a recorded 911 call that she accidentally shot him while trying to unload a gun to make sure he couldn't use it to kill himself at his Ohio home.
The Dayton Daily News reported that the 33-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of murder and drug possession at the home in Harrison Township. The local coroner's office planned an autopsy for the 32-year-old man.
In the call, the woman told a dispatcher that her fiance appeared suicidal earlier in the day and she had been trying to protect him.
She was being held at the Montgomery County jail.
