Arkansas attorney general rejects recreational marijuana proposal
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 1:06 p.m.
LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has rejected a proposal to legalize recreational marijuana use in the state.
In an opinion dated Tuesday and released Wednesday, Rutledge said the ballot title of the proposal is ambiguous and "that a number of additions or changes" are needed "to more fully and correctly summarize" the proposal.
The proposal by Larry Morris of West Fork would allow for the cultivation, production, distribution, sale and possession of marijuana for recreational use in Arkansas.
It would also allow for the release from prison, parole and probation anyone whose only conviction is for cultivating, distributing, selling or possessing marijuana and would expunge the records of anyone convicted on those charges.
Queen1976 says... March 22, 2017 at 1:55 p.m.
Hopefully this bill will pass, once they jump through the hoops that Mrs. Rutledge is requiring.
HawgFan says... March 22, 2017 at 2:30 p.m.
Dude...
