Wednesday, March 22, 2017, 4:43 p.m.

Arkansas-born writer-director Jeff Nichols to chair new cinema society in state

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 3:46 p.m.

LITTLE ROCK — An Arkansas-born film writer and director will chair a state group hoping to build a film community in Arkansas.

Little Rock native Jeff Nichols was announced Wednesday as the chair of the Arkansas Cinema Society, which plans to bring together residents to watch films, share ideas and provide connections with other filmmakers.

Nichols also plans to host three seminars on filmmaking during the first year of the society.

Nichols' credits include writing and directing the movie Loving, in which Ruth Negga was nominated for an Academy Award. He also wrote and directed the movie Mud, starring Matthew McConaughey and Reese Witherspoon.

Also serving on the board are Academy Award-winning actress and Arkansas native Mary Steenburgen, former Gov. Mike Beebe and current Gov. Asa Hutchinson's Chief of Staff, Alison Williams.

Read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

