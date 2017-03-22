Arkansas at risk for severe storms Friday; 'a few tornadoes' possible, forecasters say

Most of Arkansas is under a slight risk for severe storms Friday, the National Weather Service said.

A line of storms is forecast to develop in Texas and Oklahoma and then move east through Arkansas in the late afternoon through overnight hours, the agency said in a statement.

"Damaging winds appear to be the most likely severe weather threat during this event," the statement said. "However, there remains a possibility of large hail and even a few tornadoes."

A map released Tuesday night placed most of Arkansas, including Little Rock, under a slight risk for severe storms. Some parts of northeast Arkansas were listed under a marginal risk for severe weather Friday night.

The chance for severe weather comes on the heels of a "roller coaster ride of temperatures," the weather service said. Highs reached the mid-to-upper 80s across the state Tuesday but were expected to top out about 20 to 25 degrees cooler Wednesday. Highs in the upper 70s were forecast in Little Rock on Thursday and Friday.