RED SOX

Farrell: Price better

TAMPA, Fla. -- Boston Manager John Farrell said Red Sox left-hander David Price has increased strength in his sore pitching elbow but isn't ready for a "full-blown throwing program."

Price was re-evaluated before the Red Sox played the New York Yankees on Tuesday night.

"Strength gains have been had, but we're going to continue to stay in the strength and conditioning phase of this," Farrell said. "He'll continue to get his arm moving in the cage, in the workout room and the training room. We're getting closer."

Farrell didn't rule out Price increasing his throwing later this week.

Starting the second season of a $217 million, seven-year contract, Price has not appeared in an exhibition game and is expected to begin the season on the disabled list.

Price, the 2012 AL Cy Young Award winner with Tampa Bay, was 17-9 with a 3.99 ERA last year. He felt discomfort in his left elbow after a two-inning simulated game on Feb. 28.

YANKEES

Gregorius out 1 month

TAMPA, Fla. -- New York Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius is expected to miss the first month of the regular season because of a strained right shoulder.

Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman said Tuesday that Gregorius is likely to be sidelined six weeks. Opening day for the Yankees is April 2 at Tampa Bay.

Gregorius was hurt while turning a double play for the Netherlands in the World Baseball Classic. He returned to the Yankees' spring camp this week.

The timetable for Gregorius would have him back in the lineup in early May, although Cashman said it could be sooner or later than that. Gregorius won't do any baseball activities for two weeks.

Gregorius, 27, hit .276 with 20 home runs and 70 RBI last season.

The Yankees have backup shortstops Ronald Torreyes and Ruben Tejada in camp, along with utilityman Tyler Wade and top prospect Gleyber Torres. Cashman said Torres will not be in the mix for the opening.

RANGERS

Chirinos signs contract

SURPRISE, Ariz. -- Texas Rangers catcher Robinson Chirinos has signed a new contract through 2018 that also includes a club option for 2019.

Chirinos, already signed for this season, was the Rangers catcher for opening day in both 2015 and 2016. He is now a backup to Jonathan Lucroy, who was acquired in a non-waiver trade deadline deal last season.

Chirinos batted .224 with 9 home runs and 20 RBI in 57 games last season, when he missed two months with a right forearm fracture after getting hit by a pitch in April. He has hit .230 with 33 home runs and 101 RBI in 261 career games, the past four seasons with Texas after making his big-league debut in 2011 with Tampa Bay.

The Rangers announced the deal Tuesday.

WHITE SOX

Anderson gets new deal

CHICAGO -- The rebuilding Chicago White Sox and promising shortstop Tim Anderson have agreed to a $25 million, six-year contract.

Anderson will receive $850,000 in 2017, $1 million in 2018, $1.4 million in 2019, $4 million in 2020, $7.25 million in 2021 and $9.5 million in 2022. The deal also includes club options of $12.5 million for 2023 and $14 million for 2024. If either is declined, Anderson gets $1 million.

The deal announced Tuesday comes on the heels of an encouraging debut last season.

Anderson, 23, selected 17th overall in the 2013 amateur draft, was promoted in June after Jimmy Rollins was released. He hit .283 with 10 stolen bases, nine home runs and 30 RBI in 99 games. He also struck out 117 times and walked just 13.

GIANTS

Bonds joins as adviser

SAN FRANCISCO -- Barry Bonds is coming back to the San Francisco Giants as a special adviser.

The team said Tuesday the home run king will attend a few days of spring training, starting today in Scottsdale, Ariz. He'll also visit the Giants' minor league teams.

He'll report to CEO Larry Baer, who called Bonds' contributions to the organization "legendary."

Bonds said the Giants will "always be my family," and he looks forward to "spending time with the team, young players in the system as well as the Bay Area community."

The seven-time NL MVP spent his final 15 seasons with the Giants. He finished his career with 762 home runs. He was fired last fall as the Miami Marlins hitting coach after one season.

