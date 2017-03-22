The calendar of public events of the 91st General Assembly for today, the 73rd day of the 2017 regular session.

COMMITTEES

7:30 a.m. Special Language Subcommittee of the Joint Budget Committee, Room B, Multi-Agency Complex.

9 a.m. Joint Budget Committee, Room A, Multi-Agency Complex. 10 a.m. House Aging, Children and Youth, Legislative and Military Affairs Committee, Room

130.

10 a.m. House Agriculture, Forestry and Economic Development Committee, Room 138.

10 a.m. House City, County and Local Affairs Committee, Room B, Multi-Agency Complex.

10 a.m. House Insurance and Commerce Committee, Room

149.

10 a.m. House State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committee, Room 151.

10 a.m. Senate Education Committee, Room 207.

10 a.m. Senate Judiciary Committee, Room 171.

10 a.m. Senate Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee, Room 272.

10 a.m. Senate Revenue and Taxation Committee, Old Supreme Court chamber.

Noon. House Rules Committee, Room B, Multi-Agency Complex. Noon. Senate Efficiency Committee, Room 309.

12:30 p.m. House Advanced Communications and Information Technology Committee, Room 151.

Upon adjournment of the House. House State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committee, Room 151.

10 minutes after adjournment of the Senate. Senate Transportation, Technology and Legislative Affairs Committee, Room

309.

10 minutes after adjournment of the Senate. Senate Judiciary Committee, Room 171.

HOUSE

1:30 p.m. House convenes.

SENATE