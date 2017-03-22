Cat stuck in peanut butter jar gives birth to kittens, dies

Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, March 22, 2017, 2:51 p.m.

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 2:15 p.m.

PHOTO BY GAIL WESSON /THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE VIA AP

In this March 21, 2017 photo Diane Chase, feeds one of four kittens born to a stray cat that got its head stuck in a peanut butter jar after she was rescued the day before at the San Jacinto Shelter in Riverside, Calif.

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — A stray cat found earlier this week with its head stuck in a peanut butter jar has been euthanized, but not before giving birth to a litter of kittens.

The Riverside Press-Enterprise reported that the cat, named Skippy by San Jacinto shelter workers, gave birth Tuesday to four kittens: Peanut, Butter, Jelly and Honey. Skippy was later euthanized.

Skippy was found Monday with her head stuck in a plastic peanut butter jar. A woman found the cat and called animal services officer Carra Mathewson to cut the container off.

Shelter workers discovered that Skippy was infested with maggots, had spots of dead tissue and was malnourished and dehydrated. The cat had to be put down due to her condition.

Volunteers are caring for the newborn kittens.

