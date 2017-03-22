Getting it straight

Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, March 22, 2017, 8:26 a.m.

This article was published today at 1:00 a.m.

The Democrat-Gazette wants its news reports to be fair and accurate. We correct all errors of fact. If you know of an error, write: Kim Christ Deputy Managing Editor P.O. Box 2221 Little Rock, Ark. 72203 or call 378-3495 during business hours Monday through Friday.

Josh Rhodes of Shiloh Christian was the catcher in Monday’s game against McDonald County, Mo. He was misidentified in a photo caption in Tuesday’s edition.

