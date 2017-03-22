Hutchinson signs bill expanding where concealed-carry holders can bring guns in state

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Wednesday he has signed a bill into law that expands the places concealed-carry permit holders can take their guns in Arkansas.

Hutchinson was flanked by legislators and a National Rifle Association official at a 10 a.m. news conference and said House Bill 1249 is “consistent with my view” of how firearms should be handled in sensitive areas.

Before it reached the governor’s desk, state senators added several amendments to HB1249 to allow people with concealed-carry permits and up to eight hours of active-shooter training to take their weapons onto college campuses and into bars, churches and other public places.

Those amendments were touted as an agreement between the bill’s sponsors, Hutchinson and the National Rifle Association, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

The bill’s chief sponsor, Rep. Charlie Collins, R-Fayetteville, said he filed HB1249 as a result of failed attempts to expand concealed carry on college campuses in previous sessions.

In 2013, Collins sponsored the current law that removed a blanket ban on allowing concealed carry on campus. The law also says public higher-education institutions can opt out of permitting guns on their grounds. Every campus in the state has since chosen to do so.

Collins’ original version of HB1249 nixed an institution’s ability to opt out, allowing staff and faculty to be armed on campus if they had a concealed-carry permit. That version passed the House last month but its scope was expanded in the Senate.

Now, the law applies to all permit holders, if they take the added training, in a variety of additional public places, including the state Capitol. Guns are still barred from courtrooms, prisons, dormitories and college grievance hearings, the paper reported.

Check back for updates and read Thursday's Democrat-Gazette for full details.