• Joey Adams, 21, a student at Michigan State University in East Lansing who created a "dating resume" listing hobbies and interests after getting turned down for a date, called the response "overwhelming" after he posted it online and it went viral.

• Robert Guidi, 67, of Mine Hill, N.J., pleaded guilty to violating the state's Stolen Valor Act and to theft by deception after prosecutors said he lied about being a prisoner of war in Vietnam so he could get gifts, including a deck worth nearly $32,000 built onto his home.

• Preet Bharara, the fired U.S. attorney in Manhattan who made his reputation as a corruption buster and Wall Street enforcer, is joining the New York University School of Law as a distinguished scholar, school officials said.

• Courtney Ford, 30, of Nettleton, Miss., was charged with trying to take contraband into a county jail in Mississippi after deputies noticed a bulge of methamphetamine powder in the back cover of a Bible she had dropped off for an inmate, Sheriff Jim Johnson said.

• William Walsh, a spokesman for Ravn Alaska, said a passenger violated airline policies on a flight from Aniak to Anchorage by taking aboard a 4- to 5-foot-long snake that got loose and was found curled up under a carry-on bag.

• Miroslav Gronych, a Slovakian employed by Canada's Sunwing Airlines, pleaded guilty to being impaired while in control of an aircraft after he was found in the cockpit passed out drunk, with his pilot's wings attached to his uniform upside down, before a flight from Canada to Mexico.

• Dr. Nantarika Chansue, who led the team of Thai veterinarians that removed 915 coins weighing 11 pounds from the stomach of a turtle nicknamed Omsin, or Piggy Bank, on March 6, said the turtle has died from an intestinal blockage.

• Axel Rueger, director of the Vincent Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, called Tuesday one of the "most special days in the history of our museum" as two Van Gogh paintings that had been stolen in a smash-and-grab heist 14 years ago went back on display.

• Yifan Sun, a Chinese student attending the University of Maine at Augusta, was ticketed for possessing wildlife without a permit after his five pet baby alligators, each about a foot long, started crawling around in a taxicab after the box they were in tipped over, authorities said.

A Section on 03/22/2017