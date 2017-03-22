Jury awards $10M in man’s jail death

TULSA — An attorney for the estate of a man who was naked and paralyzed when he died in a cell in the Tulsa County jail’s medical unit hailed a jury’s $10.25 million verdict in a federal civil-rights trial.

The jury deliberated for about 10 hours over two days before returning its verdict Monday that the sheriff’s office and former Sheriff Stanley Glanz violated Elliott Williams’ civil rights.

The jury ordered the sheriff’s office and Glanz to pay $10 million in compensatory damages to the Williams estate. It also ordered Glanz, who was sued in his private capacity, to pay $250,000 in punitive damages. Glanz was the only defendant subject to the punitive-damages claim.

Attorney Guy Fortney, who represented Glanz and the sheriff’s office, said he was disappointed and would meet with current Sheriff Vic Regalado to discuss a possible appeal. Glanz and Regalado declined to comment.