TENNIS

Errani advances

Former French Open runner-up Sara Errani edged Belinda Bencic 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 in the first round of the Miami Open on Tuesday to win a match between former top-10 players. Errani was once as high as No. 5 and a finalist at Roland Garros in 2012, but she has won only two Grand Slam matches since the start of 2016 and is now ranked 102nd. Bencic has been ranked No. 7 and is now 135th. They combined for 14 service breaks in 28 games Tuesday. Among other matches, Naomi Osaka beat Kristina Kucova 6-2, 6-3; Kirsten Flipkens edged Jennifer Brady 3-6, 6-3, 7-5; Carina Witthoeft eliminated Nicole Gibbs 6-3, 6-3; and Mandy Minella got past Kristyna Pliskova 7-6 (4), 5-7, 7-5. Women's play began at the hard-court tournament Tuesday; the men start today. Serena Williams, Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic all pulled out of the event with injuries.

Hong Kong forfeits

Citing security concerns, Hong Kong is forfeiting its Davis Cup matches against Pakistan, scheduled for next month in Islamabad. The International Tennis Federation said Tuesday that it "regrets and respectfully disagrees" with Hong Kong's decision to pull out of the Zone Group matches. The Davis Cup committee had ruled that the Pakistan Sports Complex in the capital could host the April 7-9 second-round encounter. Pakistan hosted matches against Iran in February. Now Pakistan will face Philippines or Thailand in the third round. The ITF said that Hong Kong's default will now be considered by the Internal Adjudication Panel "to determine whether a breach has been committed." Pakistani militants have carried out numerous attacks in the country over the last decade, killing thousands of people, including police and paramilitary forces.

FOOTBALL

Source: Te'o to Saints

NFL veteran linebacker Manti Te'o has agreed to a two-year contract with the New Orleans Saints, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the agreement has not been announced. Te'o, a former Notre Dame star, has played 38 games during four NFL seasons, all with San Diego, where he's made 221 solo or assisted tackles, including 1½ sacks. He has two career interceptions. The agreement was first reported by ESPN. Last season, an Achilles injury limited the 6-foot-1, 241-pound Te'o to three games. In New Orleans, Te'o will work with linebackers coach Mike Nolan, who held the same post with the Chargers two seasons ago. Te'o had his most productive NFL season in 2015, making 83 total tackles in 12 games. It remains to be seen how the Saints will use the 26-year-old Te'o. Incumbent starting middle linebacker Craig Robertson remains on the roster and New Orleans also added middle linebacker A.J. Klein when free agency began. Klein, who was Luke Kuechly's primary backup at Carolina, is expected to compete for a starting job. Dannell Ellerbe, Stephone Anthony, Hau'oli Kikaha and Nate Stupar also are among the linebackers who remain on New Orleans' roster.

BASKETBALL

Jerry Krause dies

Jerry Krause, the Chicago Bulls' general manager during their 1990s dynasty that saw them capture six NBA championships with Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen (Central Arkansas) leading the way, has died. He was 77. The Bulls confirmed his death on Tuesday. A Chicago native, Krause took over as GM in 1985 and was responsible for surrounding Jordan with the pieces that would propel the team to two championship three-peats in the 1990s. He also hired Phil Jackson from the Continental Basketball Association as an assistant to Doug Collins and fired Collins in favor of Jackson following a run to the Eastern Conference finals in 1989. He acquired Pippen in a 1987 draft-day trade and also selected Horace Grant -- two key pieces of the powerhouse teams led by Jordan.

Million-dollar bet

This is March Madness on a whole different level. A bet between two Las Vegas casino owners will cost one of them $1 million if the University of Michigan wins the NCAA mens' basketball tournament. Derek Stevens, who owns The D casino, plunked down $12,500 on Michigan at the Golden Nugget at 80-to-1 odds. Now the Wolverines have advanced to the Sweet 16, bringing Nugget owner Tilman Fertitta closer to making a payout 10 times larger than any his casino's sports book has ever made. The Golden Nugget could have rejected the bet, but Fertitta personally approved it. Fertitta himself is tied for second place in a nationwide charity brackets pool, and promises to give the $380,000 prize to charity if he wins. He also owns Atlantic City's Golden Nugget.

OLYMPICS

Paris won't take '28

The Paris bid team is fine with an unprecedented double vote on Olympic hosts, as long as the French capital is awarded the 2024 Games. With Paris and Los Angeles the remaining 2024 bidders, IOC President Thomas Bach has raised the prospect of one city getting 2024 and the other taking 2028. But Paris bid co-chairman Tony Estanguet said "we can't accept '28. It's not possible." Estanguet, a three-time Olympic champion canoeist, is also a member of the International Olympic Committee. He said "we're OK if the IOC wants to give two games at the same session in Lima." But after three unsuccessful recent Paris bids, Estanguet said "it's now or never. Either the IOC family wants to choose Paris for '24 or we will not come back for '28."

SOCCER

Schweinsteiger leaving

World Cup winner Bastian Schweinsteiger is leaving Manchester United to join the Chicago Fire. The former Germany midfielder has struggled for playing opportunities since joining United in 2015. United said Schweinsteiger, 32, still needs to pass a medical examination and obtain a visa before moving to Major League Soccer. Schweinsteiger, who joined United from Bayern Munich, could be struggling for match fitness, having made only four appearances this season -- none in the Premier League. Schweinsteiger scored 24 goals in 121 matches for Germany before retiring from international duty last year.

FOOTBALL

Newton will have rotator cuff surgery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Panthers quarterback Cam Newton's offseason "sabbatical" is going to be a little longer than expected.

Newton will undergo surgery on March 30 to repair a partially torn rotator cuff in his right throwing shoulder, according to team spokesman Steve Drummond. Drummond said Tuesday that Newton will miss minicamp and OTAs, but is expected to be ready for the start of training camp in late July.

Newton, 27, injured his shoulder in Week 14 of last season against the San Diego Chargers. He finished the game -- and the season-- for Carolina without missing a snap. The Panthers hoped rest and rehabilitation would solve the problem, but ultimately it was determined the 2015 NFL Most Valuable Player needed surgery.

Newton was unavailable for comment.

The six-year NFL veteran has been rehabbing the shoulder in Atlanta.

A tired-looking Newton said after Carolina's final regular season game that the team needed a "sabbatical" from football after a run of three consecutive NFC South championships.

When asked after the season if his shoulder injury played a role in his decreased production, Newton said, "I'm not going to blame anything but my production. Production hasn't been solid, and that's me. I can't point to something and say, 'Well, this is the reason,' more so than it just hasn't been carrying over to the game."

Panthers Coach Ron Rivera said after the season that Newton would not need surgery.

He praised the quarterback for giving it all he had and playing through the injury, saying "I thought Cam Newton was about as courageous as it gets."

Newton threw for 35 touchdowns and ran for 10 more while earning MVP honors two years ago, leading the Panthers to a 15-1 record in the regular season and their second Super Bowl.

But things went downhill beginning with a 24-10 Super Bowl loss to the Denver Broncos. Newton struggled last season, throwing 21 touchdown passes with 17 interceptions and the Panthers never got on track offensively and failed to make the playoffs.

