Pedestrian hurt after being struck by truck in west Little Rock, police say

A pedestrian was hurt in an accident in west Little Rock on Wednesday morning, according to police.

Officer Steve Moore, a spokesman for the Little Rock Police Department, said the male victim was struck by a red truck around 9:45 a.m. in the 1300 block of South Shackleford Road.

The pedestrian was able to stand after the accident, and his injuries were not believed to be serious, Moore said.

The victim’s identity had not been released as of Wednesday afternoon.