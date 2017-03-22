Pizza employee robbed of 2 pies, cash by armed trio at North Little Rock residence

A pizza delivery employee was robbed of two pies by three assailants who camped out inside a rental home in North Little Rock Monday night, police said.

Officer Jon P. Fisher reportedly arrived at a residence in the 5200 block of Wood Street around 9:10 p.m. and found a 26-year-old Papa John's Pizza employee who said she had been robbed.

The employee told Fisher she was delivering two pizzas and a young man opened the door holding a handgun with two other young men standing behind him. One of the robbers approached the 26-year-old with a knife and tried to grab her, but she broke free and punched him in the face before running to her car, she told Fisher.

The three assailants, who ran back into the home, were able to get the two pizzas and $20 the employee had on her person, the report said.

The employee told police she recognized one of the robbers as a student at North Little Rock High School, where she worked at one point. No suspects were named on the report.

Police contacted the owner of the residence, who came to the scene and said there was a "For Rent" sign missing from the front yard, the report said. The sign was found in a ditch nearby, Fisher wrote.

Nothing appeared to be missing from the home, police said.