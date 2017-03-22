Police: After altercation at Little Rock store, man shot at apartment complex

A 20-year-old Little Rock man was shot in the chest at an apartment complex after he got into a fight with a man at a nearby Dollar General, authorities said.

The shooting happened about 7:45 p.m. at a complex at 1201 Madison St., according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

Stephen Newborn, 20, told investigators he had been at the Dollar General at 4514 W. 12th St. earlier and that a man he didn't know there asked him about a necklace he was wearing and then accused Newborn of stealing it from the man's brother, the report said. The two began "physically fighting," but Newborn was able to escape, police wrote.

Later at the apartment complex, Newborn saw a man with a handgun standing by a shed, the report said, adding Newborn then tried to grab the weapon from the man. The gun went off three times during an ensuing struggle, police said. Newborn was reportedly able to run away.

Police arrived and found Newborn was suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, though it was described in the report as a minor injury. He was taken to UAMS Medical Center for treatment.

Officers searched the area but did not locate the gunman, who was described as a black man with a slim build who stood about 5 foot 10 and wore a black shirt. The report did not specify if the gunman was believed to be the same person from the Dollar General.