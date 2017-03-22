Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, March 22, 2017, 2:48 p.m.

Police: Man who fired 7 shots at Arkansas sheriff's deputy arrested

By Emma Pettit

This article was published today at 1:51 p.m.

Glenn Derricks, 25, of Dallas

PHOTO BY LITTLE RIVER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Glenn Derricks, 25, of Dallas

Police have arrested the man accused of firing seven rounds at an officer in Ashdown Monday night.

Glenn Derricks, 25, of Dallas was arrested around 2 p.m. Tuesday by the Ashdown Police Department on a warrant for attempted capital murder, said a department official. Derricks was apprehended at the city park at 1211 Gordon Drive, she said.

On Monday night, authorities got a call from a nearby county that an armed and dangerous person could be heading to Little River County in a white Chevrolet Malibu, Arkansas Online previously reported.

Around 8:30 p.m. a deputy spotted the car near the intersection of West Main and Fourth streets in Ashdown and pulled the vehicle over, said sheriff's office detective Glenn Gross. A passenger, later identified as Derricks, got out and fired seven rounds toward the deputy's vehicle before running away, Gross said.

The car was struck but the official was not hit in the gunfire.

The woman who was driving the Malibu was taken into custody Monday and was interviewed before she was released, police said.

Comment on: Police: Man who fired 7 shots at Arkansas sheriff's deputy arrested

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers.

1 total comment

Queen1976 says... March 22, 2017 at 1:56 p.m.

Glad this thug has been captured. Hopefully he'll get plenty of prison time for shooting at the cops. Too bad they didn't blow his butt away when they had the chance.

