North Little Rock man stabbed in back, won't talk to police

A North Little Rock man was stabbed Monday after a caller said the man broke a car window and walked away, according to a police report.

Officers responded to 5121 Velvet Ridge Drive at around 4:01 p.m. for a report that a man had broken a car window, the report said.

As police were en route, the caller said the same man had just been stabbed outside of 5141 Velvet Ridge Drive, according to the report.

Austin Grimes Jr., 23, was found with a stab wound to his lower back, according to the report. Grimes was uncooperative with police, but was alert and conscious, police said.

Police said Grimes did not make any statements to officers and was taken to UAMS Medical Center by emergency medical personnel.