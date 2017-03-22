Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, March 22, 2017, 8:50 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

North Little Rock man stabbed in back, won't talk to police

By Ryan Tarinelli

This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


A North Little Rock man was stabbed Monday after a caller said the man broke a car window and walked away, according to a police report.

Officers responded to 5121 Velvet Ridge Drive at around 4:01 p.m. for a report that a man had broken a car window, the report said.

As police were en route, the caller said the same man had just been stabbed outside of 5141 Velvet Ridge Drive, according to the report.

Austin Grimes Jr., 23, was found with a stab wound to his lower back, according to the report. Grimes was uncooperative with police, but was alert and conscious, police said.

Police said Grimes did not make any statements to officers and was taken to UAMS Medical Center by emergency medical personnel.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: North Little Rock man stabbed in back, won't talk to police

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online