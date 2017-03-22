State Division I baseball roundups

SEC/SUN BELT

MISSOURI 11, UALR 8

The University of Missouri jumped out to a 6-0 lead after the first inning against the University of Arkansas at Little Rock and led 8-0 after three innings, but after the Trojans rallied for four runs in the fourth, the Tigers scored three in the fifth to provide the margin of victory Tuesday in Columbia, Mo.

The Tigers' runs in the first inning came on two-run singles from Brett Bond, Nelson Mompierre and Connor Brumfield. Kameron Misner added an RBI groundout in the third inning and Trey Harris drew a bases-loaded walk to build an 8-0 lead. The Trojans' rally in the fourth started with a Hunter Owens RBI single. Bryce Dimitroff was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and two outs, then two runs scored as Danny Mitchell reached on a throwing error to cut the lead to 8-4.

Missouri (20-1), which is ranked as high as No. 5 by Collegiate Baseball but is ranked No. 20 in the USA Today coaches poll, added to its lead in the fifth inning. Robbie Glendinning hit an RBI triple to right field, scoring Brumfield. Glendinning scored on Bond's RBI single and Bond scored on Brian Sharp's sacrifice fly to take an 11-4 lead.

UALR (8-13) got two runs in the seventh and eighth innings. Ty Gunter hit a sacrifice fly to score Mitchell and Cameron Knight drew a bases-loaded walk with two outs to score Christian Reyes to cut the lead to 11-6. Mitchell hit an RBI triple in the eighth inning and scored on a throwing error to set the final score.

Bond was 2 for 4 to lead the Tigers, while Cale Ridling was 2 for 4 for the Trojans. Bryce Montes (2-0) got the pitching victory after allowing 2 earned runs on 4 hits with 1 walk and 4 strikeouts over 4 innings. Carter Brown (1-1) took the loss after allowing Missouri's first three runs to the first three batters of the game.

SOUTHLAND

CENTRAL ARKANSAS 5, SE MISSOURI STATE 4 (12)

William Hancock drew a bases-loaded walk with one out in the 12th inning Tuesday to give the University of Central Arkansas (9-13) a victory over Southeast Missouri State University (10-8) at Bear Stadium in Conway.

Keaton Presley was hit by a pitch from Matthew Wade with a full count to start the 12th inning for the Bears, and he advanced to second on Jansen McCurdy's sacrifice bunt. Hunter Strong was then intentionally walked to set up a double play. Rigo Aguilar walked on a 3-2 pitch to load the bases. Chase Hagerty came in to replace Wade on the mound and gave up the game-winning walk to Hancock.

The Redhawks took a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Connor Basler's RBI single scored Kylar Robertson, who walked to start the inning and stole second base. Hancock hit a sacrifice fly to score McCurdy in the third inning to tie the game at 1-1. Southeast Missouri State took a 3-1 lead in the fourth inning on consecutive RBI singles by Clayton Evans and Chris Osborne, but UCA rallied to take the lead back in the fifth inning. Aguilar reached on a throwing error on a sacrifice bunt that scored McCurdy, then Strong scored on a throwing error as Hancock reached on a fielder's choice to tie the game at 3-3. Aguilar scored on Eddy Sanchez's sacrifice bunt for a 4-3 lead. Evans added an RBI single in the ninth inning to tie the game at 4-4 and forced extra innings.

Osborne was 4 for 6 to lead the Redhawks offensively, while Evans and Danny Wright were each 2 for 5. The Bears managed just five hits as a team and didn't have a player with more than one. Reliever Mark Moyer (1-1) got the pitching victory for UCA after allowing 1 earned run on 4 hits with 1 walk and 3 strikeouts over 6 innings. Wade took the loss as he was charged with 1 earned run with 2 walks and 1 strikeout in 21/3 innings.

