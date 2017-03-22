BASEBALL

ASU’s Brown earns award

Arkansas State University junior second baseman Jeremy Brown was named Sun Belt Conference player of the week.

Brown hit .462 and had 7 RBI in the Red Wolves’ 4 games last week as they went 2-2, including winning 2 of 3 against Louisiana-Monroe. He scored three runs and hit his third home run, which is tied for the team lead.

This season, Brown is hitting .290 with 19 RBI and 14 runs scored.

GOLF

Durisic leads UALR

University of Arkansas at Little Rock’s Danial Durisic tied for 11th place at the Lone Star Invitational on Tuesday in San Antonio.

Durisic shot a 69 in the final round at Briggs Ranch Golf Club. UALR’s Noah Tullos tied for 23rd place at 2-under 214.

The Trojans tied for seventh place in the team standings, finishing with a 5-under 859. Oklahoma won the tournament with an 824.

HSU women win tournament

The Henderson State University women’s team won by two shots over William Woods University on Tuesday in the Holiday Inn Express Women’s Golf Classic at St. Joseph, Mo.

The Reddies turned in a second-day score of 312. They were tied with William Woods at 313 after Monday’s first round.

Hanna Brauburger led the Reddies with a second-round score of 74 to finish tied for second

(155) in the individual standings. Luisa Gartmann compiled a 159 total to finish in seventh place.

HSU men finish second

The Henderson State University men’s team finished second Tuesday with a total of 896 in the Broncho Men’s Golf Invitational at Oklahoma City.

Price Murphree led the Reddies with a 1-under 71 to finish ninth (221) in the individual standings. Drew Greenwood tied for 10th place at 222.

Central Missouri won the event with a final score of 875.

TENNIS

UCA defeats Alabama State

The University of Central Arkansas women’s team defeated Alabama State 4-0 in Troy, Ala.

Pornpawee Pramethong and Hee-Jin Oh, and QiLa Ma and Rada Manataweewat earned doubles victories for the Sugar Bears.

UCA picked up singles victories from Amiri Shimoguchi, Marli Van Heerden and Ma.