PHOTO: Stolen SUV found submerged in water near Arkansas bridge, authorities say
This article was published today at 3:26 p.m.
A stolen SUV was found submerged in in water near an Arkansas bridge Wednesday, according to the Sentinel-Record in Hot Springs.
The newspaper reported that the stolen vehicle, a 2012 Nissan Armada, was not occupied at the time it was discovered in Lake Catherine near the Carpenter Dam bridge.
The SUV had been reported stolen Wednesday morning, according to authorities.
In a post on Facebook around 10:15 a.m., the Sentinel-Record said the Hot Springs Fire Department and Garland County sheriff's office were responding off Carpenter Dam Road.
